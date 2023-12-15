Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|13.47 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Q5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 68.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 45 TFSI Premium Plus is 70 litres & Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access, Follow me home headlamps, Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and specs like:
