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Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
73.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Audi Q5 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage13.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Q5 specs and features

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Prices

The Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹73.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Mileage

All variants of the Q5 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Colours

The Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White, Navarra Blue Metallic, Green Metallic, Manhattan Gray.

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Engine and Transmission

The Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz GLC priced between ₹77 Lakhs - 77 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Specs & Features

The Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Price

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus

₹73.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,90,000
RTO
6,60,349
Insurance
2,48,148
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,98,997
EMI@1,59,033/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds
Driving Range
943 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4682 mm mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm
Height
1655 mm
Kerb Weight
1875 kg
Width
1893 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Altas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus EMI
EMI1,43,130 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,59,097
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,59,097
Interest Amount
19,28,701
Payable Amount
85,87,798

Audi Q5 other Variants

Q5 Bold Edition

₹80.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,80,135
RTO
7,27,014
Insurance
3,00,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,08,273
EMI@1,72,129/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Q5 Signature Edition

₹80.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,86,000
RTO
7,27,600
Insurance
3,00,850
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,14,950
EMI@1,72,273/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Q5 45 TFSI Technology

₹79.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,02,000
RTO
7,11,549
Insurance
2,65,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
79,79,246
EMI@1,71,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Audi Q5 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

77 Lakhs Onwards
Q5vsGLC
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Q5vsWrangler
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs Onwards
Q5vsGrand Cherokee
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
Q5vsXC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Q5vsF-Pace

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