Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ5 vs Wrangler

Audi Q5 vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0T GME T4 DI TC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
943 Km-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94263,40,125
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00055,15,000
RTO
6,28,0005,80,500
Insurance
2,62,4422,44,125
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,36,274

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    Audi Q5 2021 facelift SUV will be launched in November, and will take on rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and even the newly-launched Volvo XC60 facelift. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Audi Q5 2021 first drive review: Germans bet big on sporty looks, sportier drive
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
    First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
    26 Sept 2020
    Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll and an off-road mode for those who like adventures.
    Audi Q5 2021: First Drive Review
    29 Oct 2021
    View all
     