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Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
90.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all GLC specs and features

GLC 300 4MATIC

GLC 300 4MATIC Prices

The GLC 300 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹90.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GLC 300 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the GLC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLC 300 4MATIC Colours

The GLC 300 4MATIC is available in 4 colour options: Polar White With Black Roof, Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black.

GLC 300 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The GLC 300 4MATIC is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm of torque.

GLC 300 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.

GLC 300 4MATIC Specs & Features

The GLC 300 4MATIC has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier, Heater, Cruise Control and Heads Up Display (HUD).

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Price

GLC 300 4MATIC

₹90.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,00,000
RTO
9,91,500
Insurance
3,28,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,20,383
EMI@1,93,883/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4716 mm
Wheelbase
2888 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1890 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
620 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-Free

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Adaptive
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
Front (Cooled)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC EMI
EMI1,74,495 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
81,18,344
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
81,18,344
Interest Amount
23,51,349
Payable Amount
1,04,69,693

Mercedes-Benz GLC other Variants

GLC 220d 4MATIC

₹90.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,00,000
RTO
9,91,500
Insurance
3,28,383
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,20,383
EMI@1,93,883/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

BMW X3

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72.5 - 75 Lakhs
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67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
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