Audi Q5 Specifications

Audi Q5 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q5 measures 4,682 mm in length, 1,893 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,819 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q5 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q5 price starts at ₹ 59.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q5 comes in 2 variants. Audi Q5 top variant price is ₹ 64.09 Lakhs.
₹59.22 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹64.09 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
