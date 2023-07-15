HT Auto
Audi Q5 Specifications

Audi Q5 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 59,22,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1984.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Audi Q5 Specs

Audi Q5 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q5 measures 4,682 mm in length, 1,893 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,819 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Audi Q5 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
45 TFSI Technology
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
237 Kmph
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds
Driving Range
943 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
Rear Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Height
1655 mm
Kerb Weight
1890 kg
Width
1893 mm
Length
4682 mm mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Altas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Audi Q5 News

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC is set to go on sale later this year in India
New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC teased ahead of launch, to rival BMW X3, Audi Q5
15 Jul 2023
Audi Q5 special edition comes with a new exterior colour option called Distinct Green option.
Audi Q5 SUV gets a special edition in India. Check what is new
8 Nov 2022
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, posing with the new Audi Q7.
Q3, Q5 dominate Audi pre-owned model sales, company expects momentum to continue
25 May 2022
The BMW X3 facelift SUV is expected to come with a host of updates.
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
A wide range of Audi models have been impacted by the recall program.
Audi recalls around 300,000 Q5, SQ5 and Q5 Sportback over water ingress issue
27 Dec 2021
View all
 

Audi Q5 Variants & Price List

Audi Q5 price starts at ₹ 59.22 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 64.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q5 comes in 2 variants. Audi Q5 top variant price is ₹ 64.09 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
45 TFSI Premium Plus
59.22 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
45 TFSI Technology
64.09 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

