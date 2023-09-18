HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Audi Q5 Limited Edition Suv Launched In India. Check Price And Big Highlights

Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights

Audi India on Monday announced the official launch of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the market. The Audi Q5 SUV is one of the strong product proposition for the German luxury car brand in India and the limited edition variant is likely to target a more niche set of buyers in the segment.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been introduced in the the technology variant and comes in an exclusive Mythos Black exterior color. The cabin has been styled in a shade of Okapi Brown.

Audi further highlights that the limited edition Q5 gets Black Styling Package Plus and some of the other key points include Black Audi Rings, grille, and roof rails. There are also window trim strips in Black on this particular version. The model continues to also get a singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 77.25 - 97.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
₹ 61.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3
₹ 57.50 - 64.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The cabin of the Audi Q5 continues to come with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, eight airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting and Audi phone box with wireless phone charging. There is a 10-inch main infotainment screen, B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers and a digital driver display.

Audi Q5 limited edition price

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been launched in India at 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). “We are delighted to announce the launch of a limited edition technology variant, a curvet to a more personalized offering," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, in a press statement. "Ahead of the upcoming festive season, we are giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exclusivity with limited units on offer."

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.