Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights

Audi India on Monday announced the official launch of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the market. The Audi Q5 SUV is one of the strong product proposition for the German luxury car brand in India and the limited edition variant is likely to target a more niche set of buyers in the segment.

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been introduced in the the technology variant and comes in an exclusive Mythos Black exterior color. The cabin has been styled in a shade of Okapi Brown.

Audi further highlights that the limited edition Q5 gets Black Styling Package Plus and some of the other key points include Black Audi Rings, grille, and roof rails. There are also window trim strips in Black on this particular version. The model continues to also get a singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi Q5 ₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mercedes-Benz GLE ₹ 77.25 - 97.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers BMW X5 ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Jeep Wrangler ₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volvo XC60 ₹ 61.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers BMW X3 ₹ 57.50 - 64.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The cabin of the Audi Q5 continues to come with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, eight airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting and Audi phone box with wireless phone charging. There is a 10-inch main infotainment screen, B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers and a digital driver display.

Audi Q5 limited edition price

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been launched in India at ₹69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). “We are delighted to announce the launch of a limited edition technology variant, a curvet to a more personalized offering," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, in a press statement. "Ahead of the upcoming festive season, we are giving customers an opportunity to enjoy exclusivity with limited units on offer."

First Published Date: