Audi Q5 SUV gets a special edition in India. Check what is new

Audi had launched the new generation Q5 SUV last year.The special edition Q5 comes with minor cosmetic tweaks and enhanced accessories package.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 13:47 PM
Audi Q5 special edition comes with a new exterior colour option called Distinct Green option.
Audi has launched a special edition of its flagship Q5 SUV in India today. The special edition model comes almost a year after Audi India had launched the new generation Q5 in 2021. The special edition Q5 is based on the Technology trim of the SUV. It is offered with minor cosmetic tweaks and added accessories package. Audi has priced the Q5 special edition model at 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom), more than 80,000 costlier than the standard Technology variant of the SUV.

Among the key changes in the Audi Q5 special edition model is the exterior colour option. Audi has added a new colour scheme exclusive to this variant, which is called the Distinct Green. It will also be available in Ibis White, a colour already offered in other Q5 variants. Audi offers Q5 in India in five exterior colour options. Apart from Ibis White, it comes in Manhattan Grey Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue Metallic colours.

Besides the new colour, the Q5 special edition also offers minor design modifications like black element on the ORVM, graphite grey treatment on the alloy wheels as well the four rings on the roof rials. Rest of the car remains similar to the standard trim with all the bells and whistles.

Audi is also offering enhanced accessories package for the Q5 special edition. Among other things, the package offers the iconic Audi four ring foil in silver.

Under the hood, the Audi Q5 special edition will draw power from the 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine. It is capable of churning out around 249 hp of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission unit. The Q5 special edition also gets the Quattro all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension feature and six drive modes offered in other variants.

Audi had launched the 2021 Q5 SUV in November last year at a starting price of 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes GLC among others in the luxury SUV segment in India.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: Q5 Audi India
