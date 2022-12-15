Jaguar F-Pace Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jaguar F-Pace comes in two petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F-Pace measures 4,762 mm in length, 2,071 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ground clearance of F-Pace is 213. A five-seat model, Jaguar F-Pace sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jaguar F-Pace price starts at ₹ 69.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.51 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar F-Pace comes in 3 variants. Jaguar F-Pace top variant price is ₹ 1.51 Cr.
₹69.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹69.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.51 Cr*
4999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price