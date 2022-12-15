HT Auto
Jaguar F-Pace Specifications

Jaguar F-Pace is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 69,99,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Jaguar F-Pace Specs

Jaguar F-Pace comes in two petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F-Pace measures 4,762 mm in length, 2,071 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ...Read More

Jaguar F-Pace Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SVR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
543 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
4999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Ground Clearance
213
Length
4762
Wheelbase
2874
Kerb Weight
2133
Height
1670
Width
2071
Bootspace
793
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
82
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Jaguar F-Pace News

The new Jaguar F-Pace comes with slight changes at exterior and a host of updates inside the cabin.
Jaguar F-Pace gets simplified trims, PHEV model gets more range
15 Dec 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be built in a limited number of 394 units only.
Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
29 Jun 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 features several Black Pack components fitted as standard.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 takes cues from brand's racing heritage
1 Jun 2022
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport come with a petrol and diesel engine respectively.
Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport, 300 Sport bank on sporty appeal, inline-six engines
13 Apr 2022
Jaguar F-Pace SVR is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 crore (ex showroom) in India.
Jaguar begins delivery of F-Pace SVR SUVs in India
4 Oct 2021
View all
 

Jaguar F-Pace Variants & Price List

Jaguar F-Pace price starts at ₹ 69.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.51 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar F-Pace comes in 3 variants. Jaguar F-Pace top variant price is ₹ 1.51 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
69.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol
69.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SVR
1.51 Cr*
4999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

