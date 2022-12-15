Jaguar F-Pace Specifications

Jaguar F-Pace comes in two petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F-Pace measures 4,762 mm in length, 2,071 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,874 mm. The ground clearance of F-Pace is 213. A five-seat model, Jaguar F-Pace sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less