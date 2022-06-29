Jaguar launches F-Pace SVR limited edition, influenced by racing heritage
Jaguar christened the limited edition model as F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will be built in a limited number of 394 units only.
British luxury car brand Jaguar has introduced a limited edition model of the F-Pace SVR, which is claimed to have been inspired by the automaker's rich racing heritage. Meant to be produced in only 394 units, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is available in India for orders.
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Jaguar F-Pace luxury car
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS