In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaks cover, ready to challenge Tesla Model 3

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is based on E-GMP architecture that also underpins Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 01:53 PM
Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to get a 77.4 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, AWD.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks like inspired from Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 stays true to the Prophecy concept of the South Korean car brand that was showcased few years ago.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that aids in high-level aerodynamic efficiency.
The rear profile of the car sports dual LED pixelated stripes that work as taillights and brake lights.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 runs on unique design alloy wheels.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 cabin gets multi-colour ambient lighting, dual digital display acting as instrument cluster and infotainment screen respectively along with a uniquely styled multifunction steering wheel.
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 01:52 PM IST
