In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaks cover, ready to challenge Tesla Model 3
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is based on E-GMP architecture that also underpins Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 is expected to get a 77.4 kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, AWD.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks like inspired from Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 stays true to the Prophecy concept of the South Korean car brand that was showcased few years ago.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that aids in high-level aerodynamic efficiency.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
The rear profile of the car sports dual LED pixelated stripes that work as taillights and brake lights.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 runs on unique design alloy wheels.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 cabin gets multi-colour ambient lighting, dual digital display acting as instrument cluster and infotainment screen respectively along with a uniquely styled multifunction steering wheel.
First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 01:52 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS