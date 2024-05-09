Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details

HT Auto
  • The cashback offers are only valid till 31st May 2024. Currently, there are three electric scooters in the portfolio.
Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.

Gemopai has announced that it will be offering a cashback of up to 15,000 on its electric scooters. The brand is currently selling three electric scooters - Ryder, Ryder Supermax and Astrid. They are priced at 70,850, Rs. 79,999, and 1,11,195 respectively, these scooters are now available at discounted prices of 58,350, 66,999, and 96,195. It is important to note that the cashback will be offered only till 31st May 2024 and the cashback amount may vary also. So, to get proper information, we suggest that you visit your nearest Gemopie dealerships.

Amit Raj Singh, MD, and Founder of Gemopai, said “We are thrilled to introduce a big summer cashback offer as a testament to our mission of making electric mobility accessible and affordable for all. Gemopai is committed to contributing to a greener future, and with these enticing offers, we aim to inspire more people to transition to electric vehicles."

The Ryder has a claimed riding range on a single charge of between 90 km and 150 km. It has a BLDC motor with a top speed of 25 kmph and a power output of 250 W. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and twin hydraulic units at the rear.

Also Read : Ola Roadster design patent leaked, stays true to concept. Check details

There are three battery pack sizes on offer - 26 Ah, 30 Ah and 40 Ah. It takes around 3 to 4 hours to fully charge the battery packs according to the manufacturer.

The Ryder SuperMax, on the other hand, is a high-speed scooter. It also uses a BLDC motor but it is rated for 1600 W of rated power and 2700 W of peak power. The top speed of the electric scooter is 60 kmph on a single charge. The battery pack takes 5 to 6 hours to fully charge and on a full charge, it can deliver a range of 100 km.

First Published Date: 09 May 2024, 16:14 PM IST
