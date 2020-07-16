|Battery Capacity
|36 Ah
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|5-6 Hrs.
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax's top variant is STD.
₹79,999*
60 Kmph
100 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Model Name
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,999 Onwards
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
|Battery Capacity
36 Ah
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
|Range
100 km
110 km
95 km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
