Which is the top variant of Gemopai Ryder SuperMax? Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax? The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 36 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax have, and what is the price range? The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Gemopai Ryder SuperMax? The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 36 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.