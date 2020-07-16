HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax starting price is Rs. 79,999 in India. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is available in 1 variant
79,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Key Specs
Battery Capacity36 Ah
Max Speed60 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time5-6 Hrs.
View all Ryder SuperMax specs and features

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Variants & Price

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax's top variant is STD.

STD
79,999*
60 Kmph
100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity36 Ah
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.
View all Ryder SuperMax specs and features

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
GT Force One Plus ProGT Force RYD PlusOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1Okinawa PraisePro
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹79,999 Onwards
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
Battery Capacity
36 Ah
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
Range
100 km
110 km
95 km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

    Gemopai News

    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
16 Jul 2020
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
26 Jun 2020
    26 Jun 2020
    Gemopie currently has three electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Gemopai electric scooters get cashback offer of upto 15,000. Check details
9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
    Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
4 Apr 2023
    4 Apr 2023
    The CFMoto 500SR Voom will come with a four-cylinder engine, most likely a 500 cc unit but it's the design that's grabbing everyone's attention
    CFMoto 500SR Voom neo-retro motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine teased
    23 May 2024
    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax FAQs

    Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 36 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom).
    The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 36 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
    The Gemopai Ryder SuperMax has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

