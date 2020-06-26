An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000

The need of the hour is to maintain social distancing in a bid to fight off Covid-19 pandemic and the automotive industry in India is well aware of its importance. There is little surprise then that many expect sales in personal mobility space to strengthen in the times to come. In a bid to possibly take advantage of this, Gemopai Electric on Friday announced the launch of its e-scooter - Miso, and claimed it was the country's first social distancing scooter.

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, touts Miso as a social distancing scooter because it is a single-seater vehicle. While this may be the company's bid to attract attention, Miso claims to have other features that may well be its bigger highlights. For starters, it can reportedly cover 75 kilometers on a single charge and the battery can be powered from zero to 90 per cent in around two hours.

Miso has a top speed of 25 kmph and does not require a license or RTO permit. There are also four colour options to choose from - Red, Blue, Green and Orange.

Available in two variants - one with a luggage carrier which can hold loads up to 120 kilos and the other without it, Miso comes with what the company calls a Hexa head light and an LED battery indicator for the 48V, 1 KW detachable Li-ion cell. In fact, the battery is the only imported product in the otherwise 'Made in India' vehicle.

Miso has been launched at an ex showroom price of ₹44,000 and Gemopai Electric is also offering an inaugural discount of ₹2,000 till July 15. The e-scooter is available at around 60 dealerships and gets a three-year free service package.