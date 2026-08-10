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GEMOPAI Astrid Lite

₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
100
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Gemopai Astrid Lite Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    200 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.9 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4 kW
View All Astrid Lite SpecsView specs icon

Gemopai Astrid Lite Variants

Gemopai Astrid Lite price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Astrid Lite STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
65 kmph
200 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Gemopai Astrid Lite Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's auto retail industry sees increased dealer confidence, with expected growth from festive demand, despite monsoon concerns.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announced two new motor technology patents, enhancing efficiency and reliability in electric vehicle applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Crude oil price surges lead EV makers VinFast and Ola Electric to offer discounts, boosting electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story

Gemopai Astrid Lite Visual Comparison

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Gemopai Astrid Lite comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Gemopai Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite image
Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
4.3100
-Scooters110 kgDiscDrumAlloy200 km2 Hours4000 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWAstrid LiteVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Astrid LiteVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Astrid LiteVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWAstrid LiteVS450S
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWAstrid LiteVSRizta

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Gemopai Astrid Lite Images

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Gemopai Astrid Lite Colours

Gemopai Astrid Lite is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Electric Neon
Deep Indigo
Fireball Orange
Burnt Charcoal
Midnight Red
Fiery red

Gemopai Astrid Lite Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Astrid LitevsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Astrid LitevsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Astrid LitevsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Astrid Litevs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Astrid LitevsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Astrid LitevsOneS Gen 2

Gemopai Astrid Lite User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.3Design
4.3Value For Money
4.2Comfort
Write a Review

Gemopai Astrid Lite User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Gemopai Astridlite offers modern design, smooth handling, and cost efficiency, but needs improvement in build quality, dealer support, and comfort for taller users. New concerns include cramped storage and poorly attached charging caps.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth throttle curve
  • check circle iconModern design
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconRemovable battery system
  • check circle iconKeyless entry

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBuild quality can improve
  • warning iconDealer network is limited
  • warning iconCramped underseat storage
  • warning iconCharging cap issues
  • warning iconComfort issues for taller riders
Loose charging port
The rubber protective cap over chassis charging point came off easily. Exposed to rainwater risks. Speed indicator shows inflated numbers.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Basic service setup
Dealership workshop network requires heavy technician skill upgrading. Finding replacement electronics takes days. Scooter performance normal.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Modest utility capacity
Underseat storage compartment feels cramped due to safety battery isolation box shapes. Cannot drop full modular helmets within.
By: Prakash Deshmukh (Jul 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Tight ergonomics
High floorboard relative to lower seat base creates sharp knee angle. Tall drivers will feel uncomfortable over half hour limits.
By: Gopal Khandelwal (Jul 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Rattling noise
Upper handlebar cowl plastic started creaking after driving on broken gravel. Service mechanics applied adhesive padding to minimize it.
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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Gemopai Astrid Lite Specifications and Features

Max Power4000 W
Battery Capacity2.9 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range200 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time2 Hours
Max Speed65 kmph
View all Astrid Lite specs and features

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