Gemopai Astrid Lite Key Specs
- Speed65 kmph
- Range200 km
- Charging2 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.9 kWh
- Motor Power4 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|Rs. 1.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|110 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|200 km
|2 Hours
|4000 W
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|Astrid LiteVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Astrid LiteVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Astrid LiteVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|Astrid LiteVS450S
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|-
|-
|-
|159 km
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|Astrid LiteVSRizta
Gemopai Astrid Lite is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Gemopai Astridlite offers modern design, smooth handling, and cost efficiency, but needs improvement in build quality, dealer support, and comfort for taller users. New concerns include cramped storage and poorly attached charging caps.
|Max Power
|4000 W
|Battery Capacity
|2.9 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|200 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
Popular Gemopai Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters