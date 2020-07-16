Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet

Gemopai Electric on Thursday announced a 3-year service warranty named named ‘Gemopai Secure’ for its model line-up which includes Miso, Astrid Lite and Ryder electric two-wheelers. The company says that the service warranty is a first of a kind to be announced by an electric two-wheeler maker.

The Gemopai Secure warranty is valid up to 3 years for 12 free services. The company says that this move will further lower the cost of ownership of Gemopai scooters.

Announcing ‘Gemopai Secure’, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “The current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created, is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. We have seen a surge in queries and interest in Electric Scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai Scooter is hassle free and a cherished experience. Gemopai Secure offer is our way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an Electric Mobility option."

Gemopai Electric is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric. It has 60+ dealerships and similar number of service touch points in the country.

It recently introduced Miso social distancing scooter single-seater configuration. Miso can reportedly cover 75 km on a single charge and its battery can be powered from up to 90% in around two hours. The detachable battery is the only imported component in Miso.

The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and doesn't need a license or RTO permit. It can be bought in four colour options - Red, Blue, Green and Orange. The company is offering this electric two-wheeler at a discount of ₹2,000/- for all bookings made till July 25. Miso retails at an ex-showroom price of ₹44,000.