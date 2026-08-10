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GEMOPAI Ryder

₹70,850*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gemopai Ryder Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    90 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    1.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.25 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Ryder SpecsView specs icon

Gemopai Ryder Variants

Gemopai Ryder price starts at ₹ 70,850 .
1 Variant Available
Ryder STD
₹70,850*
25 kmph
90 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Gemopai Ryder Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
A viral social media movement demands motorists choose between E20 and conventional fuel, emphasizing consumer rights and transparency.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
The article reviews electric scooters, highlighting practicality, comfort, and everyday usability across various models and prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Feb 2026
Delhi's Chief Minister launched 272 new low-floor electric buses as part of a 950-bus initiative to enhance public transport accessibility and reduce emissions.Read Full Story

Gemopai Ryder Visual Comparison

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Gemopai Ryder comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Gemopai Ryder
Gemopai Ryder image
Rs. 70,850Onwards--Scooters80 kgDiscDrumAlloy90 km1 Hour 5 Minute250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWRyderVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWRyderVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWRyderVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWRyderVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WRyderVSS1 Z

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Gemopai Ryder Images

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Gemopai Ryder Colours

Gemopai Ryder is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Blazing red

Gemopai Ryder Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RydervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
RydervsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
RydervsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
RydervsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
RydervsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
RydervsMagnus Grand

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Gemopai Ryder Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range90 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time1 Hour 50 Minute
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Ryder specs and features

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