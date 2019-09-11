The Ryder STD, is priced at ₹74,465 (ex-showroom).
The Ryder STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ryder STD is available in 6 colour options: Blazing Red, Graphite Grey, Electric Blue, Jazzy Neon, Fluoroscent Yellow, Sparkling White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ryder STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Ryder STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.