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Gemopai Ryder Left View
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Gemopai Ryder Front Tyre View
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Gemopai Ryder STD

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74,465*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ryder STD

Ryder STD Prices

The Ryder STD, is priced at ₹74,465 (ex-showroom).

Ryder STD Range

The Ryder STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ryder STD Colours

The Ryder STD is available in 6 colour options: Blazing Red, Graphite Grey, Electric Blue, Jazzy Neon, Fluoroscent Yellow, Sparkling White.

Ryder STD Battery & Range

Ryder STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ryder STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Ryder STD Specs & Features

The Ryder STD has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Gemopai Ryder STD Price

Ryder STD

₹ 74,465*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
70,850
Insurance
3,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,465
EMI@1,601/mo
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Gemopai Ryder STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1060 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Width
650 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90-100/10 Rear :-90-100/10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | Sports
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
1 Hour 5 Minute
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Gemopai Ryder STD EMI
EMI1,440 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
67,018
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
67,018
Interest Amount
19,411
Payable Amount
86,429

Gemopai Ryder Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RydervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
RydervsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
RydervsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
RydervsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
RydervsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
RydervsMagnus Grand

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