Best Gemopai Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Gemopai Astrid Lite ₹ 1.11 Lakhs Gemopai Ryder ₹ 70,850 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax ₹ 79,999 Gemopai Ryder ₹ 70,850 Gemopai Ryder SuperMax ₹ 79,999

In India, there are 3 Gemopai Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 70,850. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.