Best Gemopai Bikes

In India, there are 3 Gemopai Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 70,850. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Gemopai Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Gemopai Astrid Lite ₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Gemopai Ryder ₹ 70,850
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax ₹ 79,999
Gemopai Ryder ₹ 70,850
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax ₹ 79,999

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3 New Gemopai Bikes found

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Gemopai Astrid Lite Front Left View
1/9

Gemopai Astrid Lite

4.2
100
₹1.11 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
200 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Gemopai Ryder Left View
1/7

Gemopai Ryder

₹70,850
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Left View
1/6

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

₹79,999
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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