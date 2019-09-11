In India, there are 3 Gemopai Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax, Gemopai Ryder, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 70,850.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Gemopai Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Gemopai Ryder
|₹ 70,850
|Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
|₹ 79,999
|Gemopai Ryder
|₹ 70,850
|Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
|₹ 79,999