HT Auto
1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
View all Images
6/25

Gemopai Astrid Lite Specifications

Gemopai Astrid Lite starting price is Rs. 79,999 in India. Gemopai Astrid Lite is available in 1 variant and
79,999* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Gemopai Astrid Lite Specs

Gemopai Astrid Lite comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Astrid Lite starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Gemopai Astrid Lite sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Gemopai Astrid Lite Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W
Drive Type
Hub motor
Range
80-90 km/charge
Max Speed
65 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Hydraulic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Drive - Sport, City, Economy
Carry Hook
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Gemopai Astrid Lite Alternatives

EeVe Eeve Atreo

EeVe Eeve Atreo

64,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Astrid Lite vs Eeve Atreo
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie

64,990 Onwards
Check latest offers
Astrid Lite vs BattRE Elect...
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

65,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Astrid Lite vs Li-ions Spoc...
Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60

65,040 Onwards
Check latest offers
Astrid Lite vs Elektrika 60
Hop Electric LYF

Hop Electric LYF

66,535 - 81,345
Check latest offers
Astrid Lite vs LYF

Gemopai News

Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
16 Jul 2020
Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
26 Jun 2020
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
4 Apr 2023
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Gemopai Astrid Lite Variants & Price List

Gemopai Astrid Lite price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes upto ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Astrid Lite comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Astrid Lite top variant price is ₹ 79,999.

STD
79,999*
1100-2500 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Gemopai Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Gemopai Bikes

    Trending Gemopai Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Gemopai Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details