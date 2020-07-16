Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Gemopai Astrid Lite comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Astrid Lite starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Gemopai Astrid Lite sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Gemopai Astrid Lite price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes upto ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Astrid Lite comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Astrid Lite top variant price is ₹ 79,999.
₹79,999*
1100-2500 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price