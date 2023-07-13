HT Auto
Komaki MX3 Specifications

Komaki MX3 starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Komaki MX3 is available in 1 variant and
Komaki MX3 Specs

Komaki MX3 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of MX3 starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Komaki MX3 sits in the Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Komaki MX3 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Range
85-100 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic shock absorbers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Reverse assist
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Clock
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Komaki News

Komaki is expanding presence in overseas markets including Nepal and Bangladesh with plans to enter Sri Lanka and Bhutan
Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki enters Nepal & Bangladesh markets
13 Jul 2023
The Komaki SE electric scooters now also come equipped with dual disc brake and new LED DRL design for a trendier look.
Upgraded Komaki SE electric scooters come with more range; priced from 96,968
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Komaki TN 95 e-scooter now comes with fire-resistant batteries, anti-skid technology and new accessories as standard
Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh
27 May 2023
The 2023 Komaki Ranger electric cruiser now promises a range between 200-250 km on a single charge
Upgraded Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with more range & features, priced at 1.85 lakh
26 Apr 2023
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter
Komaki LY Pro electric scooter, powered by dual battery, launched at 1,37,500
13 Mar 2023
View all
 

