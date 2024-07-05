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MX3PriceRangeSpecifications
Komaki MX3 Front Left View
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Komaki MX3 Left View
2/9
Komaki MX3 Right View
3/9
Komaki MX3 Top View
4/9
Komaki MX3 Front Break View
5/9
Komaki MX3 Headlight View
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Komaki MX3 STD

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1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MX3 STD

MX3 STD Prices

The MX3 STD, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MX3 STD Range

The MX3 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MX3 STD Colours

The MX3 STD is available in 3 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue.

MX3 STD Battery & Range

MX3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the MX3 STD include the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs and the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

MX3 STD Specs & Features

The MX3 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Bluetooth Connectivity, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Komaki MX3 STD Price

MX3 STD

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,509
Insurance
4,324
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,833
EMI@2,554/mo
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Komaki MX3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
80-90 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
2.17 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Komaki MX3 STD EMI
EMI2,299 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,06,949
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,06,949
Interest Amount
30,976
Payable Amount
1,37,925

Komaki MX3 Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
MX3vsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
MX3vseTryst 350
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
MX3vsRV1
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Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
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GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
MX3vsTexa
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Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
MX3vsRorr EZ Sigma

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