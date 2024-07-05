The MX3 STD, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The MX3 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MX3 STD is available in 3 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the MX3 STD include the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs and the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The MX3 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Bluetooth Connectivity, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.