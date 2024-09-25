HT Auto
Revolt Motors RV1 Right Side View
JUST LAUNCHED
Revolt Motors RV1 Seat
Revolt Motors RV1 Brand Logo And Name
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Brake View
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Mudguard And Suspension
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Tyre View
6/10

REVOLT MOTORS RV1

Launch Date: 17 Sept 2024
84,990 - 99,990**Ex-showroom price
Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 47.5 kmph

RV1: 70.0 kmph

Range

Segment Average: 111.25 km

RV1: 130.0 km

Charging

Segment Average: 3.6 hrs

RV1: 2.2 hrs

Battery
RV1: 2.2 - 3.24 kwh

View all RV1 Specs and Features

About Revolt Motors RV1

Latest Update

  • Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle garners strong demand after launch, receives 16,000 bookings in one week
  • Auto recap, Sept 17: Triumph Motorcycles launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt RV1 commuter e-bike launched

    • Revolt Motors RV1 Alternatives

    Komaki MX3

    Komaki MX3

    95,000 Onwards
    Revolt Motors RV1 Variants

    Revolt Motors RV1 price starts at ₹ 84,990 and goes up to ₹ 99,990 (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors RV1 comes in 2 variants. Revolt Motors RV1's top variant is Plus.

    ₹84,990*
    Max Power
    2800 W
    Speed
    70 kmph
    Range
    100 km
    View More
    ₹99,990*
    Max Power
    2800 W
    Speed
    70 kmph
    Range
    160 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Revolt Motors RV1 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Commuter Bikes
    Battery Capacity2.2-3.24 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    Range100-160 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time2.15-3.30 Hours
    View all RV1 specs and features

    Revolt Motors RV1 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Revolt Motors RV1
    		Komaki MX3
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹84,990 - 99,990
    ₹95,000 Onwards
    Battery Capacity
    2.2-3.24 kWh
    62 V / 35 AH
    Range
    100-160 km
    85-100 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Revolt Motors Bikes

    News

    The Revolt RV1 has two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
    Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle garners strong demand after launch, receives 16,000 bookings in one week
    25 Sept 2024
    The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.
    Auto recap, Sept 17: Triumph Motorcycles launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt RV1 commuter e-bike launched
    18 Sept 2024
    The Revolt RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
    Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990. Will rival the upcoming Ola Roadster X
    17 Sept 2024
    Nitin Gadkari has asked Revolt Motors to explore markets in the neighbouring countries as well as Africa and Latin America.
    Export of electric bikes from India has lot of potential, says Nitin Gadkari
    18 Sept 2024
    Revolt Motors is yet to disclose details about its upcoming electric bike
    New Revolt electric motorcycle launch soon: What to expect
    13 Sept 2024
    Videos

    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Revolt Motors RV1 FAQs

    The top variant of Revolt Motors RV1 is the Plus.
    The Revolt Motors RV1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-160 km, it has a charging time of 215-3.30 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2-3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Revolt Motors RV1 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 84,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 99,990 (ex-showroom).
    The Revolt Motors RV1 is an electric Commuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 2.2-3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-160 km on a single charge.
    The Revolt Motors RV1 has a charging time of 215-3.30 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

