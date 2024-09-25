Revolt Motors RV1 price starts at ₹ 84,990 and goes up to ₹ 99,990 (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors RV1 comes in 2 variants. Revolt Motors RV1's top variant is Plus.
Segment Average: 47.5 kmph
RV1: 70.0 kmph
Segment Average: 111.25 km
RV1: 130.0 km
Segment Average: 3.6 hrs
RV1: 2.2 hrs
RV1: 2.2 - 3.24 kwh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|2.2-3.24 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Range
|100-160 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2.15-3.30 Hours
|Model Name
Revolt Motors RV1
|Komaki MX3
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹84,990 - 99,990
₹95,000 Onwards
|Battery Capacity
2.2-3.24 kWh
62 V / 35 AH
|Range
100-160 km
85-100 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
