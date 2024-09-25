Which is the top variant of Revolt Motors RV1? The top variant of Revolt Motors RV1 is the Plus.

What are the key specifications of the Revolt Motors RV1? The Revolt Motors RV1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-160 km, it has a charging time of 215-3.30 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2-3.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Revolt Motors RV1 have, and what is the price range? The Revolt Motors RV1 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 84,990 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Plus is priced at Rs. 99,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Revolt Motors RV1? The Revolt Motors RV1 is an electric Commuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 2.2-3.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-160 km on a single charge.