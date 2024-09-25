HT Auto
Revolt Motors RV1 Right Side View
1/10
Revolt Motors RV1 Seat
2/10
Revolt Motors RV1 Brand Logo And Name
3/10
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Brake View
4/10
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Mudguard And Suspension
5/10
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/10

Revolt Motors RV1 Specifications

Revolt Motors RV1 starting price is Rs. 84,990 in India. Revolt Motors RV1 is available in 2 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84,990 - 99,990*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Revolt Motors RV1 Specs

Revolt Motors RV1 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of RV1 starts at Rs. 84,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Revolt Motors RV1 sits in the Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in the ...Read More

Revolt Motors RV1 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
2040 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1073 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80 - 17, Rear :-110/80 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
160 km/charge
Max Speed
70 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Front Suspension
Monoshock (Adjustable)
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Normal | Sports, CAN, Storage Box
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6 inch LCD
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.30 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.24 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Revolt Motors RV1 Alternatives

Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

95,000 Onwards
Check Latest Offers
MX3 Specs

News

The Revolt RV1 has two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle garners strong demand after launch, receives 16,000 bookings in one week
25 Sept 2024
The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.
Auto recap, Sept 17: Triumph Motorcycles launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt RV1 commuter e-bike launched
18 Sept 2024
The Revolt RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990. Will rival the upcoming Ola Roadster X
17 Sept 2024
Nitin Gadkari has asked Revolt Motors to explore markets in the neighbouring countries as well as Africa and Latin America.
Export of electric bikes from India has lot of potential, says Nitin Gadkari
18 Sept 2024
Revolt Motors is yet to disclose details about its upcoming electric bike
New Revolt electric motorcycle launch soon: What to expect
13 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Revolt Motors RV1 Variants & Price List

Revolt Motors RV1 price starts at ₹ 84,990 and goes up to ₹ 99,990 (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors RV1 comes in 2 variants. Revolt Motors RV1's top variant is Plus.

STD
84,990*
70 Kmph
100 Km/charge
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Plus
99,990*
70 Kmph
160 Km/charge
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Revolt Motors Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

84,990 - 99,990
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

20.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details