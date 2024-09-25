Revolt Motors RV1 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 88,830.
The on road price for Revolt Motors RV1 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is Revolt Motors RV1 STD and the most priced model is Revolt Motors RV1 Plus.
Visit your nearest
Revolt Motors RV1 dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Revolt Motors RV1 on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Revolt Motors RV1 is mainly compared to Komaki MX3 which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Mumbai, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 which starts at Rs. 61,500 in Mumbai and PURE EV EcoDryft starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Revolt Motors RV1 STD ₹ 88,830 Revolt Motors RV1 Plus ₹ 1.11 Lakhs
