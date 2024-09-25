HT Auto

Revolt Motors RV1 On Road Price in Chennai

Revolt Motors RV1 Right Side View
Revolt Motors RV1 Seat
Revolt Motors RV1 Brand Logo And Name
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Brake View
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Mudguard And Suspension
Revolt Motors RV1 Front Tyre View
84,990 - 99,990*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
RV1 Price in Chennai

Revolt Motors RV1 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 88,830. The on road price for Revolt Motors RV1 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Revolt Motors RV1 STD₹ 88,830
Revolt Motors RV1 Plus₹ 1.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Revolt Motors RV1 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 88,835*On-Road Price
2.2 Kwh
70 Kmph
100 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,990
Insurance
3,845
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
88,835
EMI@1,909/mo
Plus

₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.24 Kwh
70 Kmph
160 Km/charge
View breakup

Revolt Motors RV1 Alternatives

Komaki MX3

1.15 Lakhs
MX3 Price in Chennai
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

61,500
Atum Version 1.0 Price in Chennai
PURE EV EcoDryft

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
EcoDryft Price in Chennai
PURE EV eTryst 350

1.3 Lakhs
eTryst 350 Price in Chennai
Hop Electric OXO

1.28 - 1.61 Lakhs
OXO Price in Chennai

Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Revolt Motors News

The Revolt RV1 has two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 100 km, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
Revolt RV1 e-motorcycle garners strong demand after launch, receives 16,000 bookings in one week
25 Sept 2024
The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.
Auto recap, Sept 17: Triumph Motorcycles launches Speed 400 & T4, Revolt RV1 commuter e-bike launched
18 Sept 2024
The Revolt RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km.
Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990. Will rival the upcoming Ola Roadster X
17 Sept 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
Nitin Gadkari has asked Revolt Motors to explore markets in the neighbouring countries as well as Africa and Latin America.
Export of electric bikes from India has lot of potential, says Nitin Gadkari
18 Sept 2024
Videos

Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Top Electric Bikes

Revolt Motors RV1 FAQs

The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Chennai is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Chennai amount to Rs. 7,999, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV1 in Chennai is Rs. 1,801.
The insurance charges for Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Chennai are Rs. 2,849, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

