PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft starting price is Rs. 1,19,999 in India. PURE EV EcoDryft is available in 2 variant and
1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV EcoDryft Key Specs
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Max Speed75 kmph
Range80-130 km
Charging time3 Hrs.
View all EcoDryft specs and features

PURE EV EcoDryft Variants & Price

PURE EV EcoDryft price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EcoDryft comes in 2 variants. PURE EV EcoDryft's top variant is 350.

STD
1.2 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
80-130 Km
350
1.3 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
171 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

PURE EV EcoDryft Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range80-130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hrs.
View all EcoDryft specs and features

    PURE EV EcoDryft News

    Commute smarter every day with ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
    Ride along the long-range electric bike ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
    5 Dec 2023
    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
    This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
    31 Jan 2023
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    PURE EV EcoDryft FAQs

    The top variant of PURE EV EcoDryft is the 350.
    The PURE EV EcoDryft is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-130 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The PURE EV EcoDryft offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 350 is priced at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The PURE EV EcoDryft is an electric Commuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-130 km on a single charge.
    The PURE EV EcoDryft has a charging time of 3 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

