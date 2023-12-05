Which is the top variant of PURE EV EcoDryft? The top variant of PURE EV EcoDryft is the 350.

What are the key specifications of the PURE EV EcoDryft? The PURE EV EcoDryft is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-130 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the PURE EV EcoDryft have, and what is the price range? The PURE EV EcoDryft offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 350 is priced at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for PURE EV EcoDryft? The PURE EV EcoDryft is an electric Commuter Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-130 km on a single charge.