|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
|Range
|80-130 km
|Charging time
|3 Hrs.
PURE EV EcoDryft price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EcoDryft comes in 2 variants. PURE EV EcoDryft's top variant is 350.
₹1.2 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
80-130 Km
₹1.3 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
171 Km
*Ex-showroom price
