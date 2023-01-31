This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at ₹99,999

Pure EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric motorcycle. It is called ecoDryft and is currently the most affordable electric two-wheeler motorcycle in the Indian market. Pure EV has priced the ecoDryft at ₹99,999 (ex-Showroom Delhi, inclusive of state subsidy). The ecoDryft has a Pan India ex-showroom launch price of ₹1,14,999 and the on-road price will vary depending on the state-level subsidies and RTO fees respectively.

The ecoDryft is a commuter-type motorcycle that will join Pure EV's line-up. The motorcycle is being offered in four colour schemes. There is Black, Grey, Blue and Red. Pure EV ecoDryft has been designed and developed at the manufacturer's technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It boasts a top speed of 75 kmph and an “on-road" riding range of up to 130 km. Pure EV is offered three riding modes.

The drivetrain has a 3 kWh battery pack that is AIS 156 certified and gets smart BMS (Battery Management System) and Bluetooth connectivity. The electric motor has a capacity of 3 kW. There is CAN based charger, controller and instrument cluster. This enables the motorcycle to get firmware upgrades in the future.

Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV Startup, said, “Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the 1st week of March. As 65 per cent of country’s 2W sales are coming from commute motorcycles, we believe ecoDryft’s launch can become the catalyst in pushing large-scale EV adoption''.

Apart from ecoDryft, Pure EV is also selling electric scooters in the Indian market. They have Entrance Neo, EPluto 7G and Etry ST 350 in their line-up.

