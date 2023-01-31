HT Auto
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999

Pure EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric motorcycle. It is called ecoDryft and is currently the most affordable electric two-wheeler motorcycle in the Indian market. Pure EV has priced the ecoDryft at 99,999 (ex-Showroom Delhi, inclusive of state subsidy). The ecoDryft has a Pan India ex-showroom launch price of 1,14,999 and the on-road price will vary depending on the state-level subsidies and RTO fees respectively.

31 Jan 2023, 17:15 PM
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
The ecoDryft is a commuter-type motorcycle that will join Pure EV's line-up. The motorcycle is being offered in four colour schemes. There is Black, Grey, Blue and Red. Pure EV ecoDryft has been designed and developed at the manufacturer's technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It boasts a top speed of 75 kmph and an “on-road" riding range of up to 130 km. Pure EV is offered three riding modes.

The drivetrain has a 3 kWh battery pack that is AIS 156 certified and gets smart BMS (Battery Management System) and Bluetooth connectivity. The electric motor has a capacity of 3 kW. There is CAN based charger, controller and instrument cluster. This enables the motorcycle to get firmware upgrades in the future.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 17:15 PM IST
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at ₹99,999
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
EV sales in India likely to cross one crore per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
Budget 2023: From FAME 2 extension to EV tax revision, what auto industry wants
Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways
