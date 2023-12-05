HT Auto
PURE EV EcoDryft Right View
1/10
PURE EV EcoDryft Model Name View
2/10
PURE EV EcoDryft Discbreak View
3/10
PURE EV EcoDryft Exhaust View
4/10
PURE EV EcoDryft Front Disc Break View
5/10
PURE EV EcoDryft Front Suspension View
6/10

PURE EV EcoDryft Specifications

PURE EV EcoDryft starting price is Rs. 1,19,999 in India. PURE EV EcoDryft is available in 2 variant and
1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV EcoDryft Specs

PURE EV EcoDryft comes with Automatic transmission. The price of EcoDryft starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV EcoDryft sits in the Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in

PURE EV EcoDryft Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
350
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1870 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5s
Range
171 km
Max Speed
75 kmph
Max Power
3000 W
Max Torque
40 Nm
Continious Power
2.0 kw
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Dual Suspension
Rear Suspension
Coiled Spring Dual Suspension
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degrees
Additional Features
Controller - 60 V 3 Kw Vector Looped, BMW - Smart BMS Lithium Ion 16s 60V 60A, Center Stand, Drive Mode - 45 Kmph, Cross Over Mode - 60 Kmph, Thrill Mode - 75 Kmph, Efficiency - 90%, Advanced TM, Can Communication
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
17.78 CM LED
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

PURE EV EcoDryft News

Commute smarter every day with ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
Ride along the long-range electric bike ecoDryft 350 from PURE EV
5 Dec 2023
The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
21 Nov 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
5 Oct 2023
The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
PURE EV EcoDryft Variants & Price List

PURE EV EcoDryft price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EcoDryft comes in 2 variants. PURE EV EcoDryft's top variant is 350.

STD
1.2 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
80-130 Km
350
1.3 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
171 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

