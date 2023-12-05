PURE EV EcoDryft comes with Automatic transmission. The price of EcoDryft starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV EcoDryft sits in the Electric Bikes, Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
PURE EV EcoDryft price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV EcoDryft comes in 2 variants. PURE EV EcoDryft's top variant is 350.
₹1.2 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
80-130 Km
₹1.3 Lakhs*
75 Kmph
171 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price