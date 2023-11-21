Which is the top variant of PURE EV eTryst 350? PURE EV eTryst 350 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the PURE EV eTryst 350? The PURE EV eTryst 350 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-140 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the PURE EV eTryst 350 have, and what is the price range? The PURE EV eTryst 350 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for PURE EV eTryst 350? The PURE EV eTryst 350 is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-140 km on a single charge.