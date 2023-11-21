HT Auto
PURE EV eTryst 350 Right View
1/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Speedometer View
2/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Model Name View
3/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Front Tyre View
4/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Fuel Tank View
5/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Rear Tyre View
6/8

PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350 starting price is Rs. 1,49,999 in India. PURE EV eTryst 350 is available in 1 variant and
1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV eTryst 350 Key Specs
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Max Speed85 kmph
Range90-140 km
Charging time6 Hrs.
View all eTryst 350 specs and features

PURE EV eTryst 350 Variants & Price

PURE EV eTryst 350 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV eTryst 350 comes in 1 variants. PURE EV eTryst 350's top variant is STD.

STD
1.5 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
90-140 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
PURE EV eTryst 350 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes
Charging Point6 Hrs.
Range90-140 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hrs.
View all eTryst 350 specs and features

PURE EV eTryst 350 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
PURE EV eTryst 350
Ather Energy RiztaOla Electric S1 ProTVS iQube ElectricAther Energy 450xBajaj Chetak
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
4 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
Range
90-140 km
123-160 km
181-195 km
100 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular PURE EV Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  PURE EV Bikes

    PURE EV News

    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
    This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
    31 Jan 2023
    Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
    This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
    15 Dec 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
     
    PURE EV eTryst 350 FAQs

    PURE EV eTryst 350 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The PURE EV eTryst 350 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-140 km, it has a charging time of 6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The PURE EV eTryst 350 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The PURE EV eTryst 350 is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-140 km on a single charge.
    The PURE EV eTryst 350 has a charging time of 6 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

