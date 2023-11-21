HT Auto
PURE EV eTryst 350 Right View
1/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Speedometer View
2/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Model Name View
3/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Front Tyre View
4/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Fuel Tank View
5/8
PURE EV eTryst 350 Rear Tyre View
View all Images
6/8

PURE EV eTryst 350 Specifications

PURE EV eTryst 350 starting price is Rs. 1,49,999 in India. PURE EV eTryst 350 is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

PURE EV eTryst 350 Specs

PURE EV eTryst 350 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of eTryst 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV eTryst 350 sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

PURE EV eTryst 350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2040 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
: 220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s
Range
90-140 km
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
4000 W
Max Torque
60 Nm
Continious Power
3000 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
4 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frame
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual Suspension
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual Suspension
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degrees
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 A
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7 inch LED
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

PURE EV eTryst 350 Alternatives

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Rizta Specs
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Specs
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Onwards
Check Revolt RV Cafe Racer details
View similar Bikes
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Specs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Specs

PURE EV News

The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
21 Nov 2023
Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
5 Oct 2023
The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
View all
  News

PURE EV eTryst 350 Variants & Price List

PURE EV eTryst 350 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). PURE EV eTryst 350 comes in 1 variants. PURE EV eTryst 350's top variant is STD.

STD
1.5 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
90-140 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular PURE EV Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  PURE EV Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    10.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos pro

    Numeros Diplos pro

    1.38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    Numeros Diplos i-pro

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SFlash250

    Seeka SFlash250

    71,911 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

    1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Emflux Motors Emflux Two

    Emflux Motors Emflux Two

    4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details