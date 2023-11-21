PURE EV eTryst 350 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of eTryst 350 starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV eTryst 350 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹1.5 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
90-140 Km
