Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

PURE EV eTryst 350 STD

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
1.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
PURE EV eTryst 350 Key Specs
Max Speed85 kmph
Range90-140 km
View all eTryst 350 specs and features

eTryst 350 STD Latest Updates

eTryst 350 falls under Electric Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of eTryst 350 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.56 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Range: 90-140 km
  • Max Speed: 85 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
    • ...Read More

    PURE EV eTryst 350 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    85 Kmph
    90-140 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,49,999
    Insurance
    5,950
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,55,949
    EMI@3,352/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    PURE EV eTryst 350 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2040 mm
    Wheelbase
    1375 mm
    Kerb Weight
    120 kg
    Saddle Height
    770 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    : 220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    4.4s
    Range
    90-140 km
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    Max Power
    4000 W
    Max Torque
    60 Nm
    Continious Power
    3000 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    4 kW
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Single downtube frame
    Rear Suspension
    Hydraulic Dual Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Hydraulic Dual Suspension
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    6 Hours
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    16 Degrees
    Additional Features
    Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 A
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    7 inch LED
    Battery Capacity
    3.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    PURE EV eTryst 350 STD EMI
    EMI3,017 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,40,354
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,40,354
    Interest Amount
    40,651
    Payable Amount
    1,81,005

    PURE EV eTryst 350 Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 1

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eTryst 350 vs S1 Pro
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eTryst 350 vs 450x
    Revolt Motors RV400

    Revolt Motors RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition

    1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eTryst 350 vs RV400
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One Dual Tone

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eTryst 350 vs One
    Ather Energy 450S

    Ather Energy 450S STD

    1.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eTryst 350 vs 450S

    Popular Electric Bikes

    Ola Electric S1 Air

    Ola Electric S1 Air

    1.2 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    S1 Air Price in Delhi
    Odysse Electric Evoqis

    Odysse Electric Evoqis

    1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Evoqis Price in Delhi
    Gemopai Astrid Lite

    Gemopai Astrid Lite

    79,999 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Astrid Lite Price in Delhi
    Avon E Star

    Avon E Star

    60,000 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    E Star Price in Delhi
    Essel Energy GET 7

    Essel Energy GET 7

    42,500 - 46,500
    Check Latest Offers
    GET 7 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Electric Bikes

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular PURE EV Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  PURE EV Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      5.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Mavrick 440

      Hero Mavrick 440

      1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Ampere Zeal EX

      Ampere Zeal EX

      96,690 Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      69,990 - 74,990
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      75,141 - 76,486
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero Xoom 125R

      Hero Xoom 125R

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero Xoom 160

      Hero Xoom 160

      1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details