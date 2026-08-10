Harley-Davidson LiveWire Key Specs
- Speed177 kmph
- Range235 km
- Charging12.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity15.5 kWh
|Battery Capacity
|15.5 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Range
|235 km
|Charging Time
|12 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|177 kmph
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