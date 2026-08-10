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UPCOMING

HARLEY-DAVIDSON LiveWire

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹20.5 - 20.6 Lakhs*
4.5
1
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Harley-Davidson LiveWire Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    177 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    235 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    12.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    15.5 kWh
View All LiveWire SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hapida Sky's electric flying vehicle, HAPIDA SKYNeX, aims to revolutionize travel in Uttarakhand's hilly areas, reducing travel time significantly.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Feb 2026
India plans to reduce tariffs on American luxury cars and eliminate duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, excluding electric vehicles.Read Full Story
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Harley-Davidson LiveWire Images

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Image 1

Harley-Davidson LiveWire User Opinions & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write an Opinion
Best electric cruiser ever made.
It's just the best bike for a person who loves electric bikes also it's from Harley so you will definitely be satisfied by what you are buying. It's value for money.
By: LOKI (May 24, 2024)
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Harley-Davidson LiveWire Related News

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire has not revealed when the S2 Del Mar will reach the customers.
Harley-Davidson delays LiveWire S2 Del Mar production till second half of 2023
19 Feb 2023
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar comes as a limited edition model that will be available in a restricted number of 100 units only.
Harley-Davidson unveils LiveWire Del Mar, first bike built on S2 Arrow platform
13 May 2022
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is built on manufactured to order basis and is priced at $17,699.
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing
13 May 2022
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV wing is a dedicated division for electric motorcycles. (Representational image)
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
4 May 2022
Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle LiveWire is one of the most awaited electric two-wheelers.
Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026
1 Mar 2022
View all
 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Related News

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity15.5 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Range235 km
Charging Time12 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed177 kmph

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