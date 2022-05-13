HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Livewire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition Sold Out Within Minutes Of Online Listing

LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing

Limited to just 100 units, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar has been sold out within a few minutes of its official launch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 10:14 AM
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is built on manufactured to order basis and is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is built on manufactured to order basis and is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is built on manufactured to order basis and is priced at $17,699.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Del Mar is built on manufactured to order basis and is priced at $17,699.

Harley-Davidson's dedicated electric vehicle-making company LiveWire recently rolled out their new hypernaked ebike - the S2 Del Mar. Limited to just 100 units, the S2 Del Mar has been sold out within a few minutes of its official launch. The bike went on pre-order sales in the US and was only limitedly available. Sadly, others will have to wait until the announcement of the next batch which might take place sometime later this year.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹9.26Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700*Onwards
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700*Onwards
Check latest offers

The LiveWire Del Mar, positioned as an electric city bike, sports a riding range of 160 km on a single charge. The electric motor on the bike pushes out close to 80 bhp of maximum power which is slightly lower than the LiveWire One EV. However, the bike also stands close to 25% lighter than the latter. The electric motor on the EV propels it across the 0-100 kmph mark in just 3.5 seconds.

(Also Read: India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover)

It uses S2 Arro architecture which is a modular platform dedicatedly built for the e-motorcycles of the LiveWire brand. This architecture is claimed to come with a proprietary battery pack, electric motor, charging, and control system developed indigenously. The platform also comes with a fully integrated chassis and powertrain.

To make the Del Mar EV modern, it has been kitted with built-in GPS and internet connectivity features along with OTA updates functionality. However, there is no fast charging option on the bike as of now.

It has been priced at $17,699 ( 13.67 lakh) in the US market. The same is also expected to head to the markets outside the US sometime in 2023. However, there is no confirmation if India is on the list.

 

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Harley-Davidson S2 Del Mar LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric bike EV EV Mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Tata Nexon EV has breached the 2000 sales milestone.
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

New 2023 BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of official debut: What to expect
New 2023 BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of official debut: What to expect
Tesla treads tumultuously as Elon Musk makes power moves for Twitter
Tesla treads tumultuously as Elon Musk makes power moves for Twitter
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city