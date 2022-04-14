HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers India Bound Harley Davidson Nightster Breaks Cover

India-bound Harley-Davidson Nightster breaks cover 

The Harley-Davidson Nightster comes out as the latest model to enter the company's Sportster line.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 12:56 PM
The new Harley-Davidson Nightster runs on a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T engine. 
The new Harley-Davidson Nightster runs on a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T engine. 
The new Harley-Davidson Nightster runs on a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T engine. 
The new Harley-Davidson Nightster runs on a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T engine. 

Harley-Davidson Nightster has been officially unveiled for the global markets. The same model is also most likely to debut in India post its launch in the international market. The Nightster comes out as the latest model from the iconic American muscle bike brand to enter its Sportster line. It is also seen as a direct replacement to the previously available Iron 883 model. 

The new Harley-Davidson Nightster runs on a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T motor which has been tuned to deliver a maximum power output of 89 bhp. This power is backed up with 95 Nm of peak torque. The motor in this latest form has been updated with VVT only on the inlet cam (Sportster S gets on both inlet and exhaust valves). The motorcycle uses the engine as a central structural component housing the frame around it. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹ 2.5 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Ktm 2022 Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 2022 Rc 390
373 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 2.7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Ktm 2022 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 2022 390 Duke
₹ 2.7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Yamaha 2022 Mt 03 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2022 Mt 03
321 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Edt600r Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Edt600r Electric Bike
₹ 6 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026)

Some of the key electronics of the motorcycle include three riding modes - Road, Sport and Rain, traction control, ABS and torque control system. For suspension, the motorcycle uses 41mm Showa USD forks backed up with a rear monoshock which is offered with preload adjustment option. The anchoring duties are performed by a single front and rear disc with ABS. It rides on cast aluminum alloys. 

It can also accommodate 1.7 litres of fuel at once in its walnut shaped fuel tank which lends it an extended range for touring. 

The bike has been made available for purchase in three colour options including Vivid Black, Gunship Gray and Redline Red. The pricing has been kept at USD 13,499 (approximately 10.28 lakh) onwards, but in India, the bike will certianly be placed at a higher price tag than this. 

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Harley India Harley-Davidson Nightster Nightster 2022 2022 Harley Nightster
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
For 2022, the Yamaha XMax 300SP carries over its signature sharp and aggressive look.
2022 Yamaha XMax 300SP launched with notable updates
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles launched. Check details
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
Delhi transport department tows 50 vehicles for parking in designated bus lanes
Delhi transport department tows 50 vehicles for parking in designated bus lanes
SUV and MPV sales surpass passenger cars for first time in FY22, reveals SIAM
SUV and MPV sales surpass passenger cars for first time in FY22, reveals SIAM

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city