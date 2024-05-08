Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement

Kawasaki India has discontinued the Ninja 400 motorcycle in the country with the model now delisted from the company website. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 was a successor to the Ninja 300 globally but was sold alongside the latter in India. While the Ninja 400 is off the shelves now, Kawasaki brought its replacement earlier this year in the form of the new Ninja 500 .

While the Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been pulled off the shelves, the bike maker has replaced it with an even more powerful offering to takes on the KTM R

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the Ninja 400. The new Ninja 500 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), much like its predecessor and will be sold alongside the Ninja 300, which is locally assembled and costs ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at ₹5.24 lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 gets a bigger 451 cc parallel-twin motor that makes more power and torque than the Ninja 400. It also offers better low-end tractability

The Ninja 400 was launched in India in 2018 and was sold in limited numbers given its high pricing. The last units, however, received significant discounts as Kawasaki dealers wanted to clear stocks. The sportbike was powered by a 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine was paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 builds on the Ninja 400 using the same chassis and revised version of the same 399 cc motor. The new 451 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine uses a longer stroke while the bore remains the same. Power output has gone up to 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42. 6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The new motor offers better low-end tractability. The design language also remains identical to the Ninja 400, borrowed from the bigger Ninja ZX-10R.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a host of offerings to compete against including the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, Aprilia RS 457 and more.

First Published Date: