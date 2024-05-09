Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO

Hero MotoCorp will bring the much-anticipated Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 premium scooters to the market in the next few months. Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp , confirmed the development in a statement announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter (January - March) of FY2024. Hero closed the year with an 18.3 per cent profit year-on-year close to ₹10.16 billion. The manufacturer sold 13.92 lakh two-wheelers in Q4 FY2024, as against 12.70 lakh in Q4 FY2023.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta confirmed that the Xoom 125 cc and Xoom 160 cc will arrive in the first half of FY2025 as the brand aims to maintain

FY2024 was an eventful year for Hero MotoCorp with a host of new launches under the Hero 2.0 strategy, which saw the manufacturer enter the premium two-wheeler segment with a new vigour. Hero will build on this momentum with the new Xoom 125R and Xoom 160, first showcased at EICMA 2023 and later revealed at Hero World 2024 this January. The company is also expected to bring more accessible variants based on the Vida V1 later in the year.

In a statement, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp, said, “We will be driving market share gains on the back of our launches in premium and 125 cc segment done in FY’24. Further, we are going to boost the scooter portfolio by launching Xoom 125 cc and Xoom 160 cc in the first half of the fiscal. Coming year will see us taking big strides in EV, through product launches in the mid and affordable segments. Overall, we see a very positive outlook for upcoming years."

Gupta further said that the company expects the macroeconomic factors to aid the industry’s growth. “With Commodity prices remaining stable, expectations of normal monsoons, and government spending expected to increase, we see multiple tailwinds for the sector over the upcoming quarters," he added.

The Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 will operate in the premium scooter segment and promise to bring something to their respective spaces. The Hero Xoom 160 is styled like a maxi scooter with a rugged touch. The tall stance with large 14-inch wheels and block pattern tyres has us eyeing for an adventure scooter. The Xoom 160 will be powered by a 156 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor with an automatic transmission. It will take on the Aprilia SXR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 in the premium scooter space.

The Hero Xoom 125R will be positioned above the entry-level Xoom 110 currently on sale. The model stands out with its sporty styling, while the 14-inch wheels from the concept promise strong performance and handling from the scooter. The Xoom 125R will also get a fully digital instrument console, while power will come from a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 9.4 bhp and 10.14 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT unit. The Hero Xoom 125R will take on the Aprilia SR125, TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and the like in the segment.

Hero is also said to be working on more iterations based on the Mavrick 440 as well as the new XPulse and Xtreme models. The company is yet to confirm details on the same but we expect the manufacturer to make some major announcements soon around future launches.

