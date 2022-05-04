HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Harley Davidson's Livewire Ev Drops Del Mar Teaser, Unveiling On May 10

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10

Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 electric bikes will come with the company's Arrow drivetrain architecture.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 12:59 PM
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV wing is a dedicated division for electric motorcycles. (Representational image) (AP)
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV wing is a dedicated division for electric motorcycles. (Representational image) (AP)
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV wing is a dedicated division for electric motorcycles. (Representational image) (AP)
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV wing is a dedicated division for electric motorcycles. (Representational image)

Harley-Davidson has been focusing on electric premium motorcycles for quite a long time. The US premium motorcycle marquee has already formed a dedicated EV division named LiveWire EV. The LiveWire EV is now ready to unveil its Del Mar, which is going to be the brand's first middleweight electric motorcycle. LiveWire has already teased the motorcycle online ahead of its global debut later this month on May 10. This comes on the back of Harley-Davidson and LiveWire EV CEO Jochen Zeitz's comment that LiveWire's first middleweight electric bike would be revealed in the second quarter of 2022.

(Also read: Royal Enfield struck by chip shortage: Meteor, Himalayan lose this key feature)

LiveWire has already introduced the LiveWire One, which is widely regarded as a solid step towards a shift to electric powertrain-driven premium motorcycles from conventional internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles.

In February this year, LiveWire EV revealed that it will be naming the first of its S2 bikes Del Mar. The S2 represent middleweight models in the electric premium bikemaker's portfolio. The upcoming model slated to unveil on May 10 will come christened as S2 Del Mar LE. However, the EV company is still tightlipped about the model's details.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The LiveWire S2 electric bikes will come with the company's Arrow drivetrain architecture, which is proprietary and scalable. The Ev company is also planning to use a scaled-down iteration of the Arrow, which would be named S3.

Speaking about the LiveWire S2 Del Mar LE, if it comes as a flat track bike, instead of a street bike, the motorcycle could enter production as a limited edition one.

While electric cars have already started hitting the markets around the world, in the two-wheeler segment, electric scooters are dominating. When it comes to electric motorcycles, the numbers are too less, especially in the premium category. With the LiveWire EV, Harley-Davidson aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the market.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Harley premium motorcycle motorcycle electric bike electric vehicle electric motorcycle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7
Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
Harley-Davidson's LiveWire EV drops Del Mar teaser, unveiling on May 10
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at ₹19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
Honda City Hybrid eHEV launched at 19.49 lakh, is most fuel-efficient sedan
Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how
Jeep Meridian aims to marry rugged skills with classy looks. Here's how

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city