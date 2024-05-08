Ola Roadster design patent leaked, stays true to concept. Check details

Ola Electric has established its presence in the Indian market with its S1 range of electric scooters. Recent reports reveal that the Ola S1 series sold over 3.29 lakh units during the financial year FY 2023-24, marking a growth rate of 115 per cent. Buoyed by this success, Ola Electric has set its sights on getting into the electric motorcycle segment.

Earlier announcements from Ola shed light at its ambitious plans to venture into the electric motorcycle arena, unveiling intentions to launch four distinct models: the Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster, and the Ola Diamondhead. Recent developments indicate significant progress, with the company filing design patents for the Ola Roadster.

The Ola Roadster, as depicted in the design patent, exudes a bold and sporty aesthetic, characterised by chunky tires mounted on alloy wheels, enhanced by USD forks and a twin-disc brake setup. At the front, a sleek wraparound LED headlamp adds to its contemporary appeal, complemented by integrated LED winkers on the tank shrouds.

Notable features of the concept model earlier showcased include a futuristic digital instrument panel and a unique three-step seat design, with the front half serving as a cover for the charging pod. The rear end boasts a flush-fit tail light unit, further elevating its modern allure.

Crucially, all four electric motorcycle models from Ola will share a common platform, ensuring consistency in battery and mid-mounted motor specifications, the company had stated. However, each model will offer distinct power and range ratings tailored to specific riding preferences and requirements.

Ola Electric's Co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, had promised groundbreaking performance, boasting the most powerful electric motor ever seen on a motorcycle in India, alongside larger battery packs compared to its scooter counterparts. Moreover, Ola assures consumers of a plethora of cutting-edge features, with minimal parts-sharing with its existing scooter range, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

