VinFast VF 3 receives over 27,000 bookings in 66 hours in Vietnam

VinFast Auto has announced that they have received 27,649 bookings for their VF 3 compact electric SUV. The pre-orders are non-refundable and non-transferable. Moreover, these bookings were received in just 66 hours. VinFast VF 3 has an introductory price of 235 million VND (approximately $9,248, battery subscription) and 315 million VND (approximately $12,390, battery included) for customers who placed deposits from May 13 to May 15.

VF 3 comes with a battery warranty of an 8-year unlimited mileage warranty whereas the vehicle itself comes with 7 years or 1,60,000 km. The first VF 3 cars are expected to be delivered to customers starting in August 2024, with at least 20,000 vehicles expected to be delivered this year.

Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, CEO VinFast Vietnam, said: "The 27,649 pre-orders received within 66 hours is a testament to the strong support and trust of the Vietnamese people for VinFast. We are extremely grateful for our customers’ endorsement for the VF 3 and our brand, and we will strive to continue to earn their support as we grow into a world-class Vietnamese automaker".

The VF 3 measures 3,190 mm in length, 1,678 mm in width and has a height of 1,620 mm. The boot space is spacious, offering 550 litres of storage capacity. While there is currently no information available about the battery pack, VinFast claims that the electric mini-SUV can travel up to 200 km on a single charge. In the global market, the VF3 is available in two variants - Eco and Plus. It is worth noting that the VF3 only comes with a single-motor configuration.

Also Read : VinFast VF3 design patented in India, offers 200 km of range

Moving on to the interior, it boasts a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver is provided with a digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel featuring a two-spoke design. Additional features include automatic climate control, dual airbags, and cruise control.

First Published Date: