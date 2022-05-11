HT Auto
Harley-Davidson unveils LiveWire Del Mar, first bike built on S2 Arrow platform

Harley-Davidson Launch Edition Del Mar comes with exclusive Jasper Gray or Comet Indigo paint finishes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 01:42 PM
Premium US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has unveiled the much-awaited LiveWire Del Mar electric bike. The motorcycle comes as the first model from the Ev brand underpinned by the S2 Arro architecture. Harley-Davidson teased the motorcycle a few days back through a sketch bearing an XR750 influenced livery. However, now the electric motorcycle has been uncovered.

(Also Read: Power steering for motorcycles? Yamaha developing groundbreaking tech)

The LiveWire Del Mar comes as a limited edition model that will be available in a restricted number of 100 units only. The Launch Edition Del Mar comes with exclusive Jasper Gray or Comet Indigo paint finishes, along with a unique wheel design as well. The motorcycle brand claims the colour theme has been exclusively hand-painted and the graphics require five days to complete while the 19-inch wheelset comes influenced by modern circuit boards.

Speaking about the S2 Arro architecture, it is a modular platform dedicatedly built for the electric motorcycles of the LiveWire brand, owned by Harley-Davidson. This modular architecture is claimed to come with a proprietary battery pack, electric motor, charging, and control system developed indigenously. The platform comes with a fully integrated chassis and powertrain. As the company claims, the all-new Del Mar is capable of churning out 80 hp of peak power.

The motorcycle comes with a favourable power-to-weight ratio that results in an acceleration of 0-96 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The motorcycle is capable of running up to 160 kmph on a single charge. The Del Mar is claimed to have been designed especially for urban riders. Among the features, the motorcycle gets high-mounted handlebars, a trimmed flyscreen, and a narrow tail section. The 19-inch wheelset is wrapped in Dunlop DT1 tires. The LiveWire Del Mar Launch Editions will come available on built to order basis, priced at $17,699.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 01:42 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson electric bike LiveWire Del Mar electric vehicle EV electric mobility motorcycle
Harley-Davidson unveils LiveWire Del Mar, first bike built on S2 Arrow platform
