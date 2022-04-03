HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S starting price is Rs. 15,54,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Sportster S is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1252 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Sportster S mileage is 19.6 kmpl.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Key Specs
Engine1252 cc
Mileage19.6 kmpl
Max Speed193.6-230 kmph
View all Sportster S specs and features

About Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Latest Update

  • Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
  • Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S Variants & Price

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S price starts at ₹ 15.54 Lakhs .

    STD
    15.54 Lakhs*
    1252
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S Specifications and Features

    Max Power122.3 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage19.6 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Traction ControlYes
    Engine1252 cc
    Max Speed193.6-230 kmph
    View all Sportster S specs and features

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S
    		Ducati Diavel 1260Indian ScoutHarley-Davidson NightsterIndian Scout RogueHarley-Davidson Fat Bob
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹15.54 Lakhs
    ₹17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
    ₹13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
    ₹12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
    ₹17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
    ₹16.75 Lakhs
    Engine
    1252 cc
    1262 cc
    1133 cc
    975 cc
    -
    1868 cc
    Mileage
    19.6 kmpl
    18 kmpl
    25 kmpl
    19.6 kmpl
    25 kmpl
    18.1 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S News

    The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
    Harley-Davidson Sportster set for debut on April 12, to sit below Sportster S
    3 Apr 2022
    The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test
    15 Feb 2022
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
    14 Feb 2022
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, features, specs explained
    5 Dec 2021
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries forward the typical Sportster styling with stripped-back exteriors.
    Harley Davidson Sportster S to launch today: Price expectations, features, specs
    4 Dec 2021
    View all
     Harley-Davidson Sportster S News

    Harley-Davidson Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    <p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
    Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
    26 Nov 2012
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    View all
     
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S FAQs

    The Harley-Davidson Sportster S offers a mileage of 19.6 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Harley-Davidson Sportster S boasts a 1252 cc engine, generating a max power of 122.3 PS.
    The Harley-Davidson Sportster S offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 15.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

