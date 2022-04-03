|Engine
|Mileage
|Max Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S price starts at ₹ 15.54 Lakhs .
₹15.54 Lakhs*
|Max Power
|Body Type
|Mileage
|Mobile Connectivity
|Traction Control
|Engine
|Max Speed
|Model Name
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
|Ducati Diavel 1260
|Indian Scout
|Harley-Davidson Nightster
|Indian Scout Rogue
|Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹15.54 Lakhs
₹17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
₹13.6 - 18.33 Lakhs
₹12.24 - 12.99 Lakhs
₹17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
₹16.75 Lakhs
|Engine
1252 cc
1262 cc
1133 cc
975 cc
-
1868 cc
|Mileage
19.6 kmpl
18 kmpl
25 kmpl
19.6 kmpl
25 kmpl
18.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
