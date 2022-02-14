Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms

A team of five riders participated in the endurance run which saw an average run speed of almost 131 kmph.

NEW DELHI : Harley-Davidson Sportster S recently became the first motorcycle in the country to complete a 24-hour endurance test by covering 3,141 kms. A team of five riders took the Harley-Davidson to the test track at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur where the record was achieved.

In a press statement, Harley-Davidson informed that the test run was started at 1500 hrs on Saturday with the team going through 31 pit stops. These included pauses for fuel refill, rider change and fresh tyre changes after every 1,000 kms. Every rider completed six runs of an average of 100 km on each run. The team ran at around 130.9 kmph over the entire duration of 24 hours on the 1.74 kilometre-long oval high-speed track.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine and was the obvious choice for this record attempt. “It is a strong testament to the quality of this H-D motorcycle to have successfully endured the test and gone further than any other motorcycle in the country in 24 hours," said Ravi Avalur, Head - Harley-Davidson Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp.

The five riders that took part in the Harley-Davidson Sportster S' 24-hour endurance test included national racers like Anushriya Gulati and Vijay Singh along. There was Malo Le Masson and Vijay Thomas from Hero MotoCorp as well. The endurance test was supervised by two members from Hero MotoCorp’s team at CIT, David Lopez Cordoba - Head of Chassis Functional Development & National Racing Program, and Alex Busquets – Head of Vehicle Validation.

The iconic motorcycle major claims that the 1.74 kilometre-long oval-shaped high-speed track was specifically chosen to attempt the run to test limits of both human and motorcycle endurance. Interestingly, this comes after Harley-Davidson took its Pan America to the highest unpaved motorable road in the world recently.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a 121 hp generating Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin liquid-cooled engine. The motorcycle brand claims that this engine is tuned to generate massive torque at low rpm, with a torque curve that stays flat through the powerband. The engine is also designed to deliver strong acceleration from start with robust power through the mid-range, claims Harley.

The company offers wide range of accessories and different colour options for this motorcycle. These include Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl and Midnight Crimson.

It gets multiple riding modes - Sport, Road and Rain. These modes electronically control performance characteristics of the motorcycle and level of technology intervention. There are two custom modes on offer that can be used by the rider to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preference or for special situations.

Harley-Davidson comes equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements, which is a technology package meant to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions.

