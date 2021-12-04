Harley Davidson Sportster S to launch today: Price expectations, features, specs

Harley-Davidson India is all set ride in the 2021 Sportster S today. Already launched in the global markets earlier, the new Harley Sportster S will be the US-based two-wheeler manufacturer's second major launch in India this year.

At the heart of the new Harley Davidson Sportster S is the Revolution Max 1250T engine that also powers the Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle.

The new 1,250cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree, V-twin engine can generate a maximum output of 121 hp and 127.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is expected to come mated to a six-speed gearbox like in the global markets.

To reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle, the motor is integrated into the motorcycle as the centerpiece of the chassis. The use of lightweight materials made it possible to achieve the desired value for the specific power of the engine. With a full 11.8 litre tank, the Sportster S weighs just 228 kg.

The new Sportster S looks quite imposing with its high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear, with Brembo radial monoblock four-piston callipers.

Some of the key electronic rider aids on the new motorcycle include five riding modes (three preset and two customisable), cornering ABS, as well as lean-sensitive traction control. The Sportster S also gets a fully-digital display on the 4-inch TFT LCD as well as Bluetooth plus navigation, keyless ignition, and cruise control features.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Sportster S is available in three colours in global markets, which include Midnight Crimson, Stone Washed White Pearl and Vivid Black. Expect the US-based two-wheeler manufacturer to retain the same body colours for the Indian markets as well.

When launched, expect the 2021 Sportster S motorcycle to be priced somewhere from around ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom).