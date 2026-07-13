Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs
- Engine1252 cc
- Mileage18.33 kmpl
- Power152.2 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque128 Nm
- Kerb Weight258 kg
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced between Rs. 24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in 2 variants - Special, Special 2025.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in six colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1252 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 rivals are BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX, Ducati Multistrada V2, BMW R 1250 RT.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with a mileage of 18.33 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1300 cc
|145.4 PS
|149 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|269 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Pan America 1250VSR 1300 GS Adventure
|Triumph Tiger 1200
|Rs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
|1160 cc
|150 PS
|130 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|245 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Pan America 1250VSTiger 1200
|BMW S 1000 XR
|Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|165 PS
|114 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|226 kg
|2333 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|Pan America 1250VSS 1000 XR
|Ducati DesertX
|Rs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
|937 cc
|111.52 PS
|92 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Pan America 1250VSDesertX
|Ducati Multistrada V2
|Rs. 18.88 LakhsOnwards
|-
|890 cc
|116.59 PS
|92 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|202 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pan America 1250VSMultistrada V2
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|152.2 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|128 Nm
|Mileage
|18.33 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1252 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes