Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price:

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced between Rs. 24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in 2 variants - Special, Special 2025.

What are the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 colour options?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in six colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1252 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 rivals are BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX, Ducati Multistrada V2, BMW R 1250 RT.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with a mileage of 18.33 kmpl (Company claimed).