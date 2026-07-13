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HARLEY-DAVIDSON Pan America 1250

₹24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price:

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced between Rs. 24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in 2 variants - Special, Special 2025.

What are the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 colour options?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in six colour options: Alpine Green, Billiard Gray, Red Rock And Birch White, Vivid Black, Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic, Blue Burst.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1252 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 rivals are BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati DesertX, Ducati Multistrada V2, BMW R 1250 RT.

What is the mileage of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with a mileage of 18.33 kmpl (Company claimed).

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1252 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.33 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    152.2 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    128 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    258 kg
View All Pan America 1250 SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Variants

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 price starts at ₹ 24.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 25.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's top variant is Special 2025.
2 Variants Available
Pan America 1250 Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
1252 cc
200 kmph
Pan America 1250 Special 2025
₹25.1 Lakhs*
1252 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Latest Updates

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In January 2026, India's SUV market surged 15.9%, while compact car sales declined 5.1%, highlighting shifting consumer preferences.Read Full Story

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pan America 1250.
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Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 image
Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast Aluminum
BMW R 1300 GS AdventureBMW R 1300 GS Adventure imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1300 cc145.4 PS149 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes269 kg-Double DiscDiscSpokePan America 1250VSR 1300 GS Adventure
Triumph Tiger 1200Triumph Tiger 1200 imageRs. 19.39 LakhsOnwards
51
1160 cc150 PS130 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes245 kg-DiscDiscSpokePan America 1250VSTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 XRBMW S 1000 XR imageRs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc165 PS114 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes226 kg2333 mmDiscDiscCast AluminiumPan America 1250VSS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertXDucati DesertX imageRs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
4.21
937 cc111.52 PS92 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes--Double DiscDiscSpokePan America 1250VSDesertX
Ducati Multistrada V2Ducati Multistrada V2 imageRs. 18.88 LakhsOnwards-890 cc116.59 PS92 NmSports Tourer Bikes202 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPan America 1250VSMultistrada V2

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Images

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Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Image 2
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Image 3
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Image 4
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Image 5
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Image 6

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Colours

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Alpine Green
Billiard Gray
Red Rock And Birch White
Vivid Black
Whiskey Fire And Raven Metallic
Blue Burst
Alpine green

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Alternatives

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsR 1300 GS Adventure
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsDesertX
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsMultistrada V2
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Pan America 1250vsR 1250 RT

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Related News

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic American style, offering an adventure bike that turns every ride into a story worth telling.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special – Harley Goes Adventuring, and How!
9 Aug 2025
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST to launch soon in India
29 Jan 2025
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
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 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Related News

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Specifications and Features

Max Power152.2 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque128 Nm
Mileage18.33 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1252 cc
Max Speed200 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pan America 1250 specs and features

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