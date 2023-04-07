HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Specifications

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 starting price is Rs. 24,49,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Specs

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with 1252 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pan America 1250 starts at Rs. 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Special
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
21.2 L
Length
2270 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Height
807 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm
Width
965 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
385 Km
Max Speed
200 Kmph
Max Power
150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1252 cc
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 1250
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
105 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.8 inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V/12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 News

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 price starts at ₹ 24.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in 1 variants. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 top variant price is ₹ 24.49 Lakhs.

Special
24.49 Lakhs*
1252 cc
150.19 bhp @ 8
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Harley-Davidson Bikes

