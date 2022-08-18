HT Auto
BMW R 1250 RT Specifications

BMW R 1250 RT starting price is Rs. 22,50,000 in India. BMW R 1250 RT is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
22.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 RT Specs

BMW R 1250 RT comes with 1254 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 1250 RT starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 1250 RT ...Read More

BMW R 1250 RT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pro BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
505 kg
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
25 L
Load Capacity
226 kg
Length
2222 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
985 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
3.7s
Top Speed
200 kmph
Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:1
Displacement
1254 cc
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, Air/Liquid Cooled, DOHC, Boxer Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
102.5 mm
Chassis
Two-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adj
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 37 mm, central spring strut
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Yes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Control, Power Socket, Bluetooth
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 16 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Alternator
508 W
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

BMW R 1250 RT News

BMW R 1250 RT comes with a boxer engine. The motorcycle is designed for long distance touring.&nbsp;
BMW Motorrad launches R 1250 RT: costs more than Hyundai Creta
18 Aug 2022
The new 2022 BMW K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL models are likely to start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 lakh in the country.
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
4 Feb 2022
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW R 1250 RT Variants & Price List

BMW R 1250 RT price starts at ₹ 22.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 1250 RT comes in 1 variants. BMW R 1250 RT top variant price is ₹ 22.5 Lakhs.

Pro BS6
22.5 Lakhs*
1254 cc
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

