BMW R 1250 RT Key Specs
- Engine1254 cc
- Mileage21 kmpl
- Power135.9 ps
- Speed200 kmph
- Max Torque143 Nm
- Kerb Weight279 kg
BMW R 1250 RT is priced at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW R 1250 RT is available in 1 variant - STD.
BMW R 1250 RT comes in three colour options: Racing Blue Metallic, Style Triple Black, Mineral White Metallic.
BMW R 1250 RT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1254 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.
BMW R 1250 RT rivals are Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW S 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati DesertX, Ducati Multistrada V2.
BMW R 1250 RT comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
|Rs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1868 cc
|95.1 PS
|155 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|330 kg
|2415 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|R 1250 RTVSHeritage Classic [2024]
|BMW S 1000 XR
|Rs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|165 PS
|114 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|226 kg
|2333 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminium
|R 1250 RTVSS 1000 XR
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1300 cc
|145.4 PS
|149 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|269 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|R 1250 RTVSR 1300 GS Adventure
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|R 1250 RTVSPan America 1250
|Ducati DesertX
|Rs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
|937 cc
|111.52 PS
|92 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|R 1250 RTVSDesertX
BMW R 1250 RT is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|135.9 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|143 Nm
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1254 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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