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BMW R 1250 RT

₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R 1250 RT Price:

BMW R 1250 RT is priced at Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 1250 RT?

The BMW R 1250 RT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the BMW R 1250 RT colour options?

BMW R 1250 RT comes in three colour options: Racing Blue Metallic, Style Triple Black, Mineral White Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1254 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT rivals are Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW S 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati DesertX, Ducati Multistrada V2.

What is the mileage of BMW R 1250 RT?

BMW R 1250 RT comes with a mileage of 21 kmpl (Company claimed).

BMW R 1250 RT Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1254 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    135.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    143 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    279 kg
View All R 1250 RT SpecsView specs icon

BMW R 1250 RT Variants

BMW R 1250 RT price starts at ₹ 24.95 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
R 1250 RT STD
₹24.95 Lakhs*
1254 cc
200 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW R 1250 RT Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, needing more validation, amid ongoing industry technical discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India limits bulk fuel purchases to prevent hoarding, mainly impacting large buyers while leaving regular consumers unaffected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff threat on EU cars pressures Brussels to expedite trade talks, impacting Europe's auto industry significantly.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
Amara Raja's 'Boss Mechanic' program engaged 5,000 mechanics nationwide, recognizing skills through competitions and awarding winners.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Mar 2026
FIA president emphasizes safety amidst Middle East tensions affecting Formula One events, while Australian Grand Prix remains secure.Read Full Story

BMW R 1250 RT Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with R 1250 RT.
BMW R 1250 RT
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
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BMW R 1250 RT comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT image
Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] imageRs. 27.19 LakhsOnwards-1868 cc95.1 PS155 NmTourer Bikes330 kg2415 mmDiscDiscSpokeR 1250 RTVSHeritage Classic [2024]
BMW S 1000 XRBMW S 1000 XR imageRs. 22.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc165 PS114 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes226 kg2333 mmDiscDiscCast AluminiumR 1250 RTVSS 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS AdventureBMW R 1300 GS Adventure imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1300 cc145.4 PS149 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes269 kg-Double DiscDiscSpokeR 1250 RTVSR 1300 GS Adventure
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 imageRs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumR 1250 RTVSPan America 1250
Ducati DesertXDucati DesertX imageRs. 19.59 LakhsOnwards
4.21
937 cc111.52 PS92 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes--Double DiscDiscSpokeR 1250 RTVSDesertX

BMW R 1250 RT Images

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BMW R 1250 RT Colours

BMW R 1250 RT is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Racing blue metallic

BMW R 1250 RT Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsHeritage Classic [2024]
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsS 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsR 1300 GS Adventure
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsPan America 1250
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsDesertX
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 Lakhs
R 1250 RTvsMultistrada V2

BMW R 1250 RT Related News

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BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
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BMW R 1250 RT comes with a boxer engine. The motorcycle is designed for long distance touring.&nbsp;
BMW Motorrad launches R 1250 RT: costs more than Hyundai Creta
18 Aug 2022
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 BMW R 1250 RT Related News

BMW R 1250 RT Specifications and Features

Max Power135.9 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque143 Nm
Mileage21 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1254 cc
Max Speed200 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all R 1250 RT specs and features

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