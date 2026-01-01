hamburger icon
R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT Front Left View
1/8
BMW R 1250 RT Right View
2/8
BMW R 1250 RT Handle Bar View
3/8
BMW R 1250 RT Engine View
4/8
BMW R 1250 RT Front Break View
5/8
BMW R 1250 RT Speedometer View
6/8

BMW R 1250 RT STD

27.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 1250 RT Key Specs
Engine1254 cc
View all R 1250 RT specs and features

R 1250 RT STD

R 1250 RT STD Prices

The R 1250 RT STD, is listed at ₹27.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R 1250 RT STD Mileage

All variants of the R 1250 RT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R 1250 RT STD Colours

The R 1250 RT STD is available in 3 colour options: Racing Blue Metallic, Style Triple Black, Mineral White Metallic.

R 1250 RT STD Engine and Transmission

The R 1250 RT STD is powered by a 1254 cc engine.

R 1250 RT STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R 1250 RT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] priced ₹27.19 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs.

R 1250 RT STD Specs & Features

The R 1250 RT STD has Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

BMW R 1250 RT STD Price

R 1250 RT STD

₹27.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,95,000
RTO
1,99,600
Insurance
56,994
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,51,594
EMI@59,142/mo
Close

BMW R 1250 RT STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
25 L
Length
2222 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Height
1570 mm
Kerb Weight
279 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm
Width
985 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
276 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
525 km
Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
135.9 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
76 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1254 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air/Liquid Cooled Four Stroke Flat Twin Engine, Double Overhead Camshaft, One Balance Shaft And Variable Engine Timing System BMW Shiftcam.
Clutch
Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
Cooling System
Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
102.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever, WAD spring strut, spring preload continuously and hydraulically adjustable via adjuster knob, adjustable rebound-stage damping via
Front Suspension
BMW Motorrad Telelever, central spring strut, standard diameter 37 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
MW ShiftCam, On-board Computer, Radio Software, ABS Pro, Electronic Immobiliser, Luggage Rack
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
10.25 inch

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 11.8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
BMW R 1250 RT STD EMI
EMI53,228 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,76,434
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,76,434
Interest Amount
7,17,260
Payable Amount
31,93,694

BMW R 1250 RT Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsHeritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsPan America 1250
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsDesertX
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsR 1300 GS Adventure
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsS 1000 XR
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 1250 RTvsMultistrada V2

View all Popular Luxury Bikes

View all BMW Bikes

