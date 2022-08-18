BMW Motorrad launches R 1250 RT: costs more than Hyundai Creta

BMW Motorrad has launched its touring range of motorcycles. It consists of R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B and the K 1600 Grand America.

Along with the K 1600 line-up of motorcycles, BMW Motorrad has also launched the R 1250 RT. It is priced at ₹23.95 lakhs (ex-showroom) which makes it even more expensive than some of the mid-size SUVs that are currently on sale in our Indian market. The R 1250 RT is made for long-distance touring. It comes with a unique boxer engine with BMW's ShiftCam technology.

BMW R 1250 RT has a 1,254 cc, boxer engine that produces 136 hp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection and is air-fluid-cooled. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch that drives the rear wheel using shaft drive. The motorcycle has a top speed of over 200 kmph. The rider has three riding modes to choose from, Eco, Rain and Road.

BMW offers quite a bit of equipment as standard with the R 1250 RT. There is a massive 10.25-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with connectivity and integrated map navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with automatic braking, ABS Pro, full LED lighting, four configurable buttons, Dynamic Traction Control, heated grips, 12v socket, adjustable levers, centre stand and Hill Start assist.

Optional equipment on offer is an adaptive headlight, Cruise control with radar, Audio System, Charging compartment, tyre pressure monitoring system, keyless ride, additional pro riding modes and much more. Moreover, if the rider wants to go touring then there are additional LED lights, different seat variants, atop case and a tank bag on offer too. There is also a Sports silencer on offer in case the owner does not like exhaust note of the stock silencer.

Braking duties on the R 1250 RT are done by a twin 320 mm disc in the front with four-piston calipers and a single 276 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.

