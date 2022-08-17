BMW Motorrad launches K 1600 range of motorcycles, pricing starts at ₹30 lakh
BMW Motorrad has introduced its new K 1600 line-up of motorcycles in the Indian market. There are three motorcycles in their line-up, K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 Grand America. There are few differences between the three motorcycles. However, the engine and some features are shared between the three motorcycles. Below are the prices of all three motorcycles.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|K 1600 Bagger
|₹29,90,000
|K 1600 GTL
|₹32,00,000
|K 1600 Grand America
|₹33,00,000
All three motorcycles are equipped with a 6-cylinder, in-line engine that has a capacity of 1,649 cc. It produces 160 hp of max power at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 180 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine is specifically designed for torquey power delivery. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. There is throttle by wire technology and three riding modes namely, Rain, Road and Dynamic on offer.
In terms of equipment, the K 1600 line-up of motorcycles comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity. There is also offering dynamic engine brake control and dynamic electronic suspension adjustment with automatic load levelling. The Grand America and GTL versions come with an audio system. On the K 1600 B, the sound system is offered as an extra option.
Other features on offer are four buttons that are configurable, LED headlamp, seat heating, grips heating, Hill-start control, a type C charging port, tyre pressure control, side cases and dynamic traction control. The K 1600 GTL also comes with a top case as standard.
Braking duties on all three motorcycles are done by twin 320 mm disc in the front with four-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a single 320 mm disc with two-piston calipers.