Amaron’s Boss Mechanic initiative covers 5 cities, reaches 5,000 participants

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has conducted a nationwide mechanic engagement initiative under its Amaron brand, reaching over 5,000 participants across five cities.

The ‘Boss Mechanic’ programme was held over four weeks in Patna, Indore, Kolkata, Pune, and Lucknow. It was designed as an on-ground activity where mechanics performed workshop-based tasks focused on technical skill, speed, consistency, and problem-solving.

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Participants competed through multiple stages, with top performers advancing to a finale round titled the ‘Battery Boost & Endurance Challenge’. This final stage tested accuracy, efficiency, and stamina in a structured format.

City-level winners were selected from each of the five locations and awarded the title of ‘Amaron Boss Mechanic’. Each winner received a motorcycle, while finalists were given certificates and branded merchandise.

According to the company, the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen engagement with mechanics, who play a key role in the automotive service ecosystem. The programme also aims to provide recognition for their technical expertise and daily contributions.

Following the initial phase, the company plans to expand the initiative to reach 25,000 mechanics across India in future editions.

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